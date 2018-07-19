Riskiest Looks at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Lindsey Vonn, Ronda Rousey and More

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 3:34 PM

Lindsey Vonn, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

You can't win them all. 

No one knows that better than pro athletes. Still, effort and bravery to push the fashion boundaries need to be recognized.

For instance, it takes guts to wear a multi-color, striped, sequins jumpsuit, à la Lindsey Vonn, on a red carpet. Circus-chic is hard to pull off, after all. If you're like Ronda Rousey, you can make a simple black dress look badass with an unusual fabric. Even the man of the hour, Chris Paul, went all out with graphic patchwork on his suit jacket and pants.

Hate or loves outfits, these stars took a chance. That fact alone deserves your attention. 

To see the stars who took a risk, click though!

Photos

Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Riskiest Looks

RELATED: Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

TAGS/ Ronda Rousey , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Red Carpet , Best Dressed , 2018 Kids' Choice Sports Awards
