Watch Nikki Bella Get Swept Off Her Feet by Male Strippers in Paris on Total Bellas: "I Think I'm Scared"

If there weren't strippers at your bachelorette party, did you even have a bachelorette party?

Brie Bella brings some serious heat to Nikki Bella's masquerade ball with a little help from a group of Parisian male strippers in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas.

"Oh my God!," Nikki exclaims before being swept off her feet by one of the tempting dancers. "Oh no, I think I'm scared."

That isn't the only trick Brie has up her sleeve. The Bella twin and Nikki's friend Shawna keep the party going with some opera.

"I don't even know how to do an opera-off. I don't even know how to sing," Brie says before being prompted by her sister to belt out some tunes.