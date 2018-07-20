Watch Nikki Bella Get Swept Off Her Feet by Male Strippers in Paris on Total Bellas: "I Think I'm Scared"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 6:00 AM

If there weren't strippers at your bachelorette party, did you even have a bachelorette party?

Brie Bella brings some serious heat to Nikki Bella's masquerade ball with a little help from a group of Parisian male strippers in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas.

"Oh my God!," Nikki exclaims before being swept off her feet by one of the tempting dancers. "Oh no, I think I'm scared."

That isn't the only trick Brie has up her sleeve. The Bella twin and Nikki's friend Shawna keep the party going with some opera.

"I don't even know how to do an opera-off. I don't even know how to sing," Brie says before being prompted by her sister to belt out some tunes.

Nikki Bella Reveals John Cena's Wedding Must-Have

Brie Bella, Total Bellas 309

E!

The opera-off is so good, the bride-to-be wants an encore.

"Can you and Shawna come by one time and do an opera-off again?" Nikki asks her sister.

The other girls seem to agree, chanting, "MVPs! MVPs!" at Brie and Shawna.

See their hilarious performance and the moment Nikki literally gets swept off her feet in the clip above.

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

