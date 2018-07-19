Harry Styles Raised $1.2 Million for Charity and Touched Fans' Hearts on Tour

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 2:41 PM
Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images
Harry Styles spent the last 10 months spreading the love—and the wealth.
The 24-year-old singer concluded his first solo tour on Saturday with a concert in Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles. The tour began in September 2017. During his time on the road, Styles helped raise money for charity and even helped save the planet.
He sold just under a million tickets to 89 concerts and from the proceeds, combined with contributions from promoter Live Nation and the GLSEN PRIDE campaign, about $1.2 million was donated to 62 charities around the world, E! News has learned.
Styles' tour also promoted the HeadCount non-profit organisation that promotes voter registration, resulting in hundreds of people registering to vote, and promoted water conservation by saving the equivalent of 10,000 single-use water bottles by fans and 3,200 by the band and crew, and recycling more than 6,500 gallons of water from buses, offices, dressing rooms and other backstage areas.
During his tour, Harry touched fans' hearts.
Styles helped a fan come out to her mom by reading aloud a sign she made. Styles, a longtime LGBTQ community supporter, had kicked off his tour in San Francisco, where a fan threw onstage a rainbow Pride flag. The singer waved it around before attaching it to his mic stand. At a concert in London, audience members held up their phones and used colored light filters to create a giant light-up rainbow Pride flag display.
Styles performed at Manchester Arena and paid tribute to the 22 victims of the 2017 suicide bombing of an Ariana Grande concert at the venue. In October, Harry played Washington D.C. and dedicated his performance of his hit single "Sign of the Times" to the victims and survivors of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. He also had a Puerto Rican flag attached to his mic stand.
"Kissy. Thank you for coming out to see us, it has been a pleasure playing for you all," Styles wrote on Instagram on Monday. I'm off to write some more music and I hope I'll be seeing you again very soon. Thank you to my band, the crew, and all of you for making this tour so wonderful. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H."
