26 Times Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Was the Most Precious Thing on Social Media!

Stormi Webster is one lucky little girl.

Not only is Kris Jenner's grandchild the heir to Kylie Jenner's soon-to-be billion dollar empire, but the infant has also inherited her parents' good looks. This fact has been made abundantly clear in the various precious pics Kylie has shared on Instagram and Snapchat!

Now, as the youngest KarJenner is a millennial mom, it's not surprising that she has posted her Stormi updates on social media. While the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has cooled off a bit on posting about her little one, we're grateful for what she's already shared.

Thanks to social media, Kylie's baby girl has essentially grown up before our eyes.

For a closer look at Stormi's cutest online moments, take a peek at the photos below!