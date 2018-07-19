Bryan Cranston, Dove Cameron and More Stars Attend Comic-Con 2018

Comic-Con 2018 is finally here!

The annual convention kicked off July 19 in San Diego, and several stars were in attendance to celebrate superheroes, sci-fi and more in pop culture.

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk took the stage for a Breaking Bad reunion hosted by Conan O'Brien, and Jodie Whittaker enjoyed the event with the stars, writers and producers of Doctor Who.

Olivia Munn started the convention on a particularly high note by receiving the IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award.

