Bryan Cranston, Dove Cameron and More Stars Attend Comic-Con 2018

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 1:44 PM

Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, 2018 Comic-Con

Yellow Mamba / BACKGRID

Comic-Con 2018 is finally here!

The annual convention kicked off July 19 in San Diego, and several stars were in attendance to celebrate superheroes, sci-fi and more in pop culture. 

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk took the stage for a Breaking Bad reunion hosted by Conan O'Brien, and Jodie Whittaker enjoyed the event with the stars, writers and producers of Doctor Who.

Olivia Munn started the convention on a particularly high note by receiving the IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award. 

Want to see which other major celebrities attended the event? Check out the gallery for more star sightings.

Comic-Con 2018: Star Sightings

Comic-Con runs until July 22.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

