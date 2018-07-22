Very Cavallari: Shannon and Brittainy Offer Taylor a Job at Uncommon James and Kristin Cavallari Is Not Here for It

You get a job and you get a job and you get a job! Well, not exactly.

On this week's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari left Brittainy Taylor and Reagan Agee in charge of hiring some girls for the Uncommon James store, but in the end, the job went to someone who didn't interview at all.

"What if Taylor just worked for us?" Shannon Ford asked Brittainy.

"I think Taylor would be a great addition. I mean she's already a part of Uncommon James anyway," Brittainy admitted. "Taylor fits it. Taylor is smart and she knows retail and she's just, I mean, no-brainer."

But the news of Taylor Monaco joining the store's retail squad didn't sit well with Kristin.

"It shocks me that Brittainy thought she could hire Taylor without talking to me. Nobody has the authority to hire anybody but me. It's completely unprofessional and I'm really mad about it," Kristin confessed to the camera.