Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who Is a "Pillar of Hope"

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 12:54 PM
The Doctor is in...and she's female. Deal with it!
Jodie Whittaker made her Comic-Con debut with a new trailer for the upcoming season, which you can see below, and what a debut it was. In addition to showing off the new Sonic Screwdriver and footage, Whittaker had a message about her new Doctor. "The Doctor is a pillar of hope, striving for brightness and inclusion," Whittaker said on stage. What better message is there for 2018? The Doctor is a woman for the first time, and her companions are all people of color. The new Doctor Who is sending a clear message.
During the panel, the cast and crew revealed the first reaction to seeing Whittaker's work on the series: "Oh wow. Yep, she's the Doctor!" The cast also revealed the Doctor's new Sonic Screwdriver, which you can see below.
Joining Whittaker on the new season is Mandip Gill as Yaz, a 19-year-old girl who aspires for more...and then meets the Doctor and you know what happens then: Adventure! Bradley Walsh plays Graham and Tosin Cole will play Ryan in the new season.
Executive producer Chris Chibnall worked with Whittaker on the critically acclaimed Broadchurch, where the two also worked with Doctor Who veteran David Tennant. On the Comic-Con panel, Whittaker revealed Tennant was expecting a phone call from the newly cast Doctor and when her name showed up, his reaction was, "This is the most amazing thing that can happen to you, and there's only a few of us who know how it feels!"
Whittaker's casting was announced in the summer of 2017. And because we live in the age of the internet, there was backlash. The BBC promptly responded to the social media uproar in July 2017.
"Since the first Doctor regenerated back in 1966, the concept of the Doctor as a constantly evolving being has been central to the programme. The continual input of fresh ideas and new voices across the cast and the writing and production teams has been key to the longevity of the series," the network said on their website.
"The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender.
"As the Controller of BBC Drama has said, ‘Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor. She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role. She is destined to be an utterly iconic Doctor.'
"We hope viewers will enjoy what we have in store for the continuation of the story."
Doctor Who has been running off and on since 1963, but this year is different, Chibnall said on the panel. "This year is the perfect jumping on point for that person in your life who has never watched #DoctorWho. I want you to go out there and SIT them down. There is no barrier for entry this year."
