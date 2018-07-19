Descendants 3 Stars Get Emotional on the Final Day of Filming

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 12:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Descendants 3

Instagram

It's a bittersweet time for the cast of Descendants 3.

As production on the Disney Channel movie wrapped up this week in Vancouver, stars Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson shared pictures from the cast's emotional last moments together.

"Dear world, Today is a wrap on Descendants 3. There will never (ever) be enough words. From the very bottom of my heart, THANK YOU," Carson wrote to her Instagram followers on Wednesday alongside a photo with co-stars Cameron, Booboo Stewart and Cameron Boyce. "We will forever and always be your Evie, Mal, Jay and Carlos. I love you Chlo, Cam and Boo. Forever and always, Your Sof."

Read

Descendants 3 First Look: See Carlos, Evie, Jay and Mal's Makeovers

Descendants 3

Instagram

On Wednesday night, the foursome and the movie's director, Kenny Ortega, enjoyed one last dinner together.

"Dinner with my Isle Kids on our final night in BC," he captioned the group photo. "They each own a piece of my heart."

Earlier this week, Cameron took to Instagram to share a photo of the cast putting their hands together. In the social media snap, you can also see her diary entry, which reads, "Today is the last day of Descendants."

Descendants 3

Instagram

Descendants 3

Instagram

Descendants 3

Instagram

Descendants 3

Instagram

While this week was definitely emotional for the cast, they also enjoyed some fun times together before leaving Vancouver. Cameron posted video to Instagram of the movie squad doing some "family grocery shopping" together earlier this week.

Descendants 3 is set to premiere next summer, but you can get a first look at the movie right now, right HERE.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dove Cameron , Sofia Carson , Movies , Disney , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Selma Blair, Multiple Sclerosis, Instagram

Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

ESC: Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's "Overwhelming and Joyful" Pregnancy

Vin Diesel, Dwanye Johnson, Fast & Furious 6

Hillary Clinton Reveals if She’s Team Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears Does Backflips to a Justin Timberlake Song

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande Follows in Taylor Swift's Footsteps and Encourages People to Vote

ESC: Meghan Markle

Every Time Meghan Markle Has Broken Royal Protocol

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, NYFW 2016

How Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian for Her 38th Birthday

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.