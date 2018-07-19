Brady Bunch House Is Now for Sale for $1.85 Million

It's the story of a house for the Bradys...

A Studio City, California home whose exterior was used to depict the house of the family in the '60s and '70s series The Brady Bunch and the short-lived 1990 reunion series The Bradys was on Wednesday put on the market on Wednesday with an asking price of $1.885 million.

Built in 1959, the more than 2,400-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house, located in the eastern part of the San Fernando Valley near the Los Angeles River and North Hollywood, has become somewhat of a tourist attraction thanks to the success of the show—it even has a Yelp page.

"This iconic residence is reportedly the second most photographed home in the United States after the White House," the listing by Douglas Elliman reads. "Whether inspired by the TV family or the real life surrounding neighborhood, this residence is a perfect postcard of American 70's style and its special culture."

The home underwent renovations once, in 1975, to build a larger garage and downstairs family room. It is speculated that a buyer will demolish the property, which sits on a more than 12,500-square-foot lot, and build a new residence.

"We're not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down," listing agent Ernie Carswell told the Los Angeles Times. "We're going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it."

"We're preparing for an avalanche," he said. "Emails, telephone calls—we may see upwards of 500 calls a day."

Property records show that the home was last put on the market, for a week and for an asking price of $2 million, in 2008.