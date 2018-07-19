Jennifer Garner's Striped Denim Is a Colorful Twist on a Wardrobe Staple

Jennifer Garner's subtle twist to an everyday look is so refreshing.

Out and about, the Love, Simon actress was photographed wearing a white top, denim pants, leather sandals and sunglasses—a seemingly classic look. However, as the star walked, we noticed a fresh detail in her ensemble: colorful stripes. Her soft denim with a frayed hem features stripes on the outer sides of her pants that pop against the white and blue hues. Paired with her orange sandals, the bottoms transform her everyday look into a standout style.

Good news: Side-striped denim is a big trend. Other celebs like Gigi Hadid have rocked the style, and retailers are fully stocked with new colorful twist on classic jeans.