Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Shut Down Split Rumors With New Video

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are dancing off those split rumors.

The 25-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer and her 28-year-old Hunger Games beau seemingly addressed the relationship speculation on social media Thursday. Following reports of a breakup, Hemsworth shared a video on his Instagram Story of the couple dancing together in the car.

As the duo dances, Hemsworth, who loves to scare Cyrus, lets out a scream, pretending something is wrong. In response, we see Cyrus jump, before realizing Hemsworth is just messing with her.

"I'm gonna beat the..." Cyrus trails off, as Hemsworth declares to the camera that he's "number one."