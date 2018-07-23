Beachfront Properties, Italian Villas and More: Inside Stars' Most Extravagant Second Homes

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Home

Noel Vasquez/GC Images; Trulia

Stars love to escape from the city lights for some rest and relaxation, which is why they often purchase a second home.

When celebs like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher or Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos want some time away from the spotlight, they travel to their stunning second homes out of the city. Last year, Kunis and Kutcher, who are parents to Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1, purchased a $10 million beach house in Santa Barbara, Calif. for their family of four.

So when they want a weekend getaway, the Kutchers can drive a few hours north of Los Angeles to their beachfront property. Trulia reported in 2017 that the 3,100 square foot home includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a gated driveway for extra privacy.

Photos

Celebrity Vacation Homes

Want to see some of the most extravagant second homes of your favorite celebs? Take a look at all of the properties below!

George Clooney, Lake Como Home, Celeb Home

Getty Images

George Clooney & Amal Clooney

The Clooney family owns this stunning villa in Lake Como, Italy. On the water, the luxurious house boasts picturesque views and A-list amenities.

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Celeb Vacation Homes

Celebrityhomephotos.com; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale star own a $3 million Bridgehampton home.

Jerry Seinfeld, Celeb Homes, Jessica Seinfeld

Celebrityhomephotos.com; Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld & Jessica Seinfeld

The Seinfeld star and his wife scooped up this 12-acre East Hampton estate from Billy Joel for a cool $32 million.

Article continues below

Beyonce, Jay Z, New Orleans Home, Celeb Homes, Celebrity Couple Real Estate

Zillow; Getty Images

Beyoncé & Jay Z

The music power couple purchased this gorgeous home in New Orleans named La Casa de Castille. 

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ocala, Florida, Celeb Home

James Aylott CelebrityHomePhotos.com; Getty Images

John Travolta & Kelly Preston

Designed for their jet-setting life, this couple's Ocala, Fla., home is modeled after an airport terminal and features a runway for their private planes.

Taylor Swift, Rhode Island Home

WENN.com, Mark Davis/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

When T.Swift wants to spend time away from the city lights, she can escape to her Rhode Island beach home. The stunning estate has been the location for many of Swift's Fourth of July parties in previous years.

Article continues below

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Home

Noel Vasquez/GC Images; Trulia

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis

Back in 2017, the couple purchased a 3,100 square foot beach house in Santa Barbara for $10 million. Their place is perfect for a weekend getaway with friends, considering the house includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Real Estate Week , Real Estate , VG , Top Stories
Latest News
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Premiere Date, Charming Trailer Revealed

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith: Don't Date a Person Going Through a Divorce Like I Did

XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion Seemingly Confesses to Domestic Abuse and Stabbings in Secret Recording

Beauty Influencer, PCA's

Makeover Madness! See the Best Looks From the PCAs Beauty Influencer Finalists Now

Luke Cage

A Guide to All of Netflix's Canceled Shows (Yes, Even the "Ending" Series)

Scooter Braun, Ariana Grande

Scooter Braun Implies Ariana Grande Fired Him Over a "S---ty'' Boyfriend

Doctor Strange

Netflix Adds A Christmas Prince 2, Doctor Strange in November 2018

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.