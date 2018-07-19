Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde Appear With 4 Kids in New Family Portraits

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 10:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Belgian Royal Family, Princess El&amp;eacute;onore, Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde, King Philippe, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Emmanuel

Belgian Royal Palace

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde appear with their four children in new official portraits to mark five years since he ascended the throne.

Philippe, 58, came in power in July 2013 to become the country's seventh monarch after his father King Albert II abdicated at age 79. While the monarchy is largely ceremonial in Belgium, a ruling monarch bears the power to sign legislation and appoint mediators to help form government coalitions after national elections. The royals will celebrate the five-year anniversary of the king's ascension on Belgian National Day on Saturday.

In photos released on Thursday, Philippe and Mathilde pose with daughters Princess Elisabeth, who is 16 and first in line to the Belgian throne, and Princess Eléonore, 10, and sons Prince Gabriel, 14, and Prince Emmanuel, 12.

Read

Prince William and Kate Middleton Meet King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in Belgium

Belgian Royal Family, Queen Mathilde, King Philippe

Belgian Royal Palace

Belgian Royal Family, King Philippe, Princess Elisabeth

Belgian Royal Palace

Belgian Royal Family, King Philippe

Belgian Royal Palace

In one pic, the six royals stand on the grounds of the Royal Palace of Brussels. The queen wears an elegant white patterned dress, while her eldest daughter sports a long sleeve, flowing pink top and light pink floral maxi skirt. Her younger sister is wearing a bubblegum pink half sleeve dress. The king and the boys are wearing black suits.

In a second photo, the king and queen stand together indoors at the foot of a staircase. He is wearing the same suit and she is wearing a light pink boatneck dress with a lace overlay. In a third photo, the king sits in a chair adorned with golden lions while his eldest daughter stands beside him. A fourth picture shows the king wearing a black military uniform and a purple sash representative of the Order of Leopold.

The Belgian royal family had also appeared in official photos earlier this month, taken during a trip to Villers Abbey in Belgium.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's "Overwhelming and Joyful" Pregnancy

Vin Diesel, Dwanye Johnson, Fast & Furious 6

Hillary Clinton Reveals if She’s Team Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears Does Backflips to a Justin Timberlake Song

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande Follows in Taylor Swift's Footsteps and Encourages People to Vote

ESC: Meghan Markle

Every Time Meghan Markle Has Broken Royal Protocol

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, NYFW 2016

How Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian for Her 38th Birthday

Mandy Moore, Wilmer Valderrama, Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Night, 2018

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite for Annual Halloween Tradition

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.