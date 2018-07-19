Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde Appear With 4 Kids in New Family Portraits

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde appear with their four children in new official portraits to mark five years since he ascended the throne.

Philippe, 58, came in power in July 2013 to become the country's seventh monarch after his father King Albert II abdicated at age 79. While the monarchy is largely ceremonial in Belgium, a ruling monarch bears the power to sign legislation and appoint mediators to help form government coalitions after national elections. The royals will celebrate the five-year anniversary of the king's ascension on Belgian National Day on Saturday.

In photos released on Thursday, Philippe and Mathilde pose with daughters Princess Elisabeth, who is 16 and first in line to the Belgian throne, and Princess Eléonore, 10, and sons Prince Gabriel, 14, and Prince Emmanuel, 12.