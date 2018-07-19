Olympic Figure Skater Denis Ten Dead at 25 After Fatal Stabbing

The figure skating world is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Olympic medalist Denis Ten passed away after reportedly being stabbed in Kazakhstan. He was 25.

"The International Skating Union is deeply saddened by the news from media in Kazakhstan announcing the passing of Figure Skater Denis Ten," the organization wrote on Twitter. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis' family, friends and fans across the world."

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach added, "Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport. A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age."

According to a report from RT.com, Denis got into a heated argument with two men who were allegedly trying to steal the mirrors off of his car. A physical altercation followed where the Olympic athlete was reportedly stabbed.