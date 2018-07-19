EXCLUSIVE!

Olympic Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu Almost Pursued a Golf Career

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 9:35 AM

Mirai Nagasu would've tried to follow in the footsteps of Tiger Woods and Michelle Wie had she not pursued a career as a pro figure skater.

At the 2018 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, the 25-year-old Olympian talked to E! News' Sibley Scoles about her passion for golf.

When asked what sport she would pursue if she wasn't a figure skater, Nagasu said, "I would pick golf. My parents put me in golf before I chose figure skating, but I would pick golf for the scholarships and because I would want to be the Michelle Wie of golf. But I chose figure skating instead."

Nagasu golfed as a young child before discovering her love of skating.

"It started raining one day and my parents took me to the ice rink instead of the golf course," she told NBC in an interview posted earlier this year. "Initially, I think they wanted me to be the next Tiger Woods because golf has just so many opportunities and great scholarships. They're like, 'Mirai, you're going to get a good scholarship.' Once they took me to the skating rink, that was the end of their dreams. I crushed them, at 5 years old."

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Nagasu and her teammates earned a bronze medal for Team USA in the figure skating team event and made history by becoming the first U.S. woman to land a triple axelMirai Nagasu at the Olympics.

