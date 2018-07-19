5 Things to Know About Ice Hockey's Groundbreaking Twin Sisters: Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 8:28 AM

They may share one last name, but twin sisters Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson are forging double the sports legacy. 

These siblings were among the standout stars at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, but as any athlete or sports fan well knows, greatness doesn't begin at the Olympics. 

This ice hockey duo has been perfecting their game since before they were teenagers. Now, with three Olympic games under their belts, the Lamoureuxs are dominating the ice. 

The athletes were honored along with the rest of the USA Women's Hockey team at the 2018 ESPYS with the"Best Game" Award for their victory over Canada at this year's games and bringing home the gold for the first time in 20 years. The team was also nominated for "Best Team" and "Best Olympic Moment" at the ceremony for that history-making win. 

Here are five things you need to know about these star sisters—including how they played a crucial role in the team's milestone win: 

Photos

ESPYS 2018: Best Dressed Celebrities

Monique Lamoureux, Jocelyne Lamoureux

ASSOCIATED PRESS

All in the Family

The North Dakota sisters are two of six ice hockey-playing kids raised by sports devotees. Dad Jean-Pierre was a former college goalie and backup on two of the Fighting Sioux's seven NCAA championship teams and mom Linda was a former college swimmer who now competes in the Boston Marathon. The twins are also the only two sisters in the brood of siblings and are the youngest after brothers PhilippeJacquesPierre-Paul and Mario

Leaders of the Pack

Before they joined an all-girls team in high school, the sisters led a boys' hockey team to the state championship when they were 12 years old.

U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey Team

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Third Time's an Olympic Charm

The siblings have competed on the United States team in three Winter Olympics thus far— the 2010 games in Vancouver, the 2014 competition in Sochi and this year. The team took home silver in the first two and won the gold in 2018. 

"Bringing home the gold—America loves winners, so we've just been really fortunate with all the opportunities that have come our way and just so happy to bring home a gold medal and to be positive role models for the next generation," Jocelyn told E!'s Sibley Scoles on the 2018 ESPYS red carpet. 

Monique Lamoureux, Jocelyne Lamoureux

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Sisterly Victory

As ice hockey fans may never forget, the sisters played a big role in their winning match against Canada at the Olympic games in February.  First, Monique scored the goal that tied the game and sent it into overtime with a penalty shootout. Then, Jocelyne scored the final and game-winning goal in the shootout, clinching their long-awaited victory after two decades. Jocelyne was nominated for "Best Female Olympian" and "Best Play" at the 2018 ESPYS for that shot. 

Welcoming the Next Generation

As the sisters explained to E! News on the ESPYS red carpet, more young girls are wanting to play competitive, more physical sports and they hope to be positive role models for the next generation of female athletes. With a baby on the way for Monique, there's one more youngster to inspire. 

