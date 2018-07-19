What Went Wrong? The Real Housewives of New York City's Carole Radziwill Tries to Figure Out Bethenny Frankel Friendship

It seems The Real Housewives of New York City's trip to Colombian wasn't the trip of a lifetime for the ladies. There's the boat trip, of course, which was a disaster for everyone involved, but for Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill there was also ongoing friction that's playing out in front of the rest of the cast and cameras.

In the Wednesday, July 18 episode, Bethenny started getting emotional over the mounting issues in her life, including a restraining order for ex-husband Jason Hoppy being lifted. In the preview above, Dorinda Medley tries to comfort her while the rest of the women go shopping.

"In the past, Bethenny has had an ally to console her and many of us have now been in situations with Bethenny where maybe she hasn't been so kind, so we're less tolerant to being compassionate. So, at some point, you take what you give," Dorinda says in a confessional.

In Colombia, Carole goes shopping and brings up the tension between the former BFFs. "Bethenny, if she's not the center of attention, if she's not in charge, if she's not in control, she's not happy," Carole says in a confessional. "And she's just going to make it hell for the rest of us."

Back at the house, Carole sits down with Sonja Morgan in an attempt to get to the root of her problems with Bethenny. Carole says she's been replaying events in her head to figure out what happened between the two of them to make Bethenny "act in this way."

"She feels you don't want anything to do with her," Sonja says. "You're just not that into her."

Carole says that's not true and that there are no words or actions that she believes would make Bethenny believe that. Sonja explains Bethenny doesn't think Carole is empathetic to her issues and pain.

"It was a lot of Bethenny," Carole says when Sonja brings up Bethenny and Carole's past friendship. "And there wasn't a lot of Carole and thing shifted, I'm busier now and more focused on other things…She's very erratic."

In a confessional, Sonja says, "Carole knew what she was getting with Bethenny from the beginning. Everyone knows that Bethenny can be a nightmare. So what? She's your friend!"

Can the two ever get on the same page? The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

