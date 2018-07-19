Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Step Out for Date Night in New York City

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 7:47 AM
In Kylie Jenner's style book, a Big Apple date night calls for a modern little black dress.
The reality star donned her own version of a classic LBD when she stepped out on the town Wednesday night for a meal with her rapper beau, Travis Scott. Without daughter Stormi Webster, the new parents stole away some personal time together in Manhattan. For a couple that doesn't go on dates—as Kylie recently told GQ—this looks like a rare exception.
As to be expected, the two were looking cool for their night out, the makeup mogul opting for a black zip-up mini with boots while the Grammy nominee donned a graphic T-shirt and jeans embellished with patches.
The couple has captivated fans' attention this week since GQ unveiled their sizzling cover for the August issue—their first together. The accompanying interview offered some long-awaited insight into their romance, including how their relationship kicked off.
As the story goes, they crossed paths at Coachella as Scott was touring.
"I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him," the makeup mogul recalled to the magazine. "My whole family knows that I do whatever I'm going to do. I've been that way my whole life. I don't really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset."
Out of their usual Hollywood surroundings, the two were able to connect in private.
"We had a lot of downtime. It was organic," she recalled. "And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as 'Kylie and Trav.' We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us."
Needless to say, more than a year later, they don't go unnoticed on the street anymore.
