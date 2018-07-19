Jennifer Lopez Channels Maid in Manhattan in Second Act Trailer

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 7:36 AM

Jennifer Lopez returns to the comedy genre with the new film Second Act. Cue the hijinks!

The actress and singer plays Maya, a 40-year-old woman working retail who wishes she "lived in a world where street smarts equals book smarts" and gets her wish when a friend helps her create a polished fake resume that lands her a job as a Manhattan executive...plus a posh new wardrobe and even an apartment.

To maintain the ruse, she must also enlist the help of her friends and brush up on her foreign language skills. Of course, much awkwardness occurs.

The film brings to mind Lopez's title role in Maid in Manhattan, as well as movies such as Working Girl and Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Second Act

STX Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, Second Act

STX Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Second Act

STX Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Second Act

STX Entertainment

Second Act also stars Lopez's bestie Leah ReminiVanessa HudgensMilo Ventimiglia, Freddie Stroma, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Bucatinsky, Treat Williams and Larry Miller.

Second Act is set for release on November 21.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.