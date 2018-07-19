Diane von Furstenberg Says Viagra Is the "Worst Thing" to Happen to Women in 15 Years

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 7:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Diane von Furstenberg, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Diane Von Furstenberg says Viagra is "worst thing that has happened to women in the last 15 years."

The iconic designer made the statement during a recent interview with The Times UK. Von Furstenberg argued that men could father children long after a woman's fertility declines. So, she said men's struggle with "getting it up" created a "certain fairness."

"For men, it used to be all about getting it up. ‘Did I?' ‘Can I?' There was a certain fairness,'" she continued in the interview published Wednesday. "A woman couldn't have a child after 40, right? Though even that doesn't exist any more. But the man could have a child until 65, but sexually after a while…Now, with Viagra…they just feel…I think Viagra is the worst thing."

Watch

Diane von Furstenberg on Fashion Show Inspiration

Von Furstenberg started growing her fashion empire from an early age, noting that she launched the wrap dress in 1974 when she was in her late 20s. Even though the designer didn't need to work after she wed her first husband, Prince Egon von Furstenberg, she saw value in financial independence.

"Your first independence is your financial independence," she told the newspaper. "That is why I tell every woman that they should absolutely work and have an identity outside the home. Otherwise it is terrible."

While she said her first husband was "extremely supportive about me working as an idea," she suggested this fizzled as she became more successful. The two divorced and she later married Barry Diller.

"We have an amazing relationship," she said in regards to her current husband. "I have known him for 44 years. He was my lover, then my friend, then my husband. Barry loves me to be successful. But...I have always talked about the idea of a woman in charge. So for International Women's Day I printed some T-shirts that said ‘Woman in charge'. And he doesn't like it when I wear that T-shirt. Which is weird, because it's not at all him." 

According to The Times UK, she still wears the shirt anyway.

In fact, von Furstenberg said the "feminist aspect" of the brand is one of the reasons people have an "emotional attachment" to it.

To read more of von Furstenberg's interview, check out The Times UK.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Diane Von Furstenberg , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Rihanna

A Closer Look at Rihanna's $35,000 Purse Collection

ESC: Meghan Markle

Kate and Pippa Middleton's Maternity Designer Reveals Her Plans for Meghan Markle

ESC: Misty Copeland , Best Dressed

Misty Copeland Looks Like a Disney Princess IRL and More Best Dressed Stars

Keltie Knight, LADYGANG, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

Fashionable Friends! Catch the LADYGANG's Best Color-Coordinated Moments

Rumer Willis, AmfAR

amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

ESC: Kim Kardashian

8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

ESC: Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson Is a Style Star With 6 Epic Back-to-Back Outfits

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.