Trial and Error: Lady Killer Star Kristin Chenoweth on Singing, True Crime and Hairless Cat Problems

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 7:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Where Kristin Chenoweth goes there will be singing, even if she's playing a woman on trial for murder.

The Emmy and Tony winner joins NBC's Trial & Error as Lavinia Peck-Foster for season two premiering Thursday, July 19 and brings even more kookiness (and singing) to an already zany show. Chenoweth said her time on the series was "probably the best time I've ever had on any set."

"I think with comedian actors, when you find people who are from your same planet, it makes it fun. I'm definitely from that planet and it feels like it fits right in," Chenoweth told E! News.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Trial and Error, Kristin Chenoweth

NBC

Trial & Error: Lady Killer follows the same format as season one, this is a true crime "documentary." This time Josh Segal (Nicholas D'Agosto) is tasked with defending eccentric first lady for East Peck, Lavinia Peck-Foster, who is known for her outrageous fashion and hairless cat. Lavinia is accused of the bizarre murder of her beloved husband.

Chenoweth is an admitted fan of true crime series like The Jinx and Making a Murderer and told us she gets invested in the "why."

"Whether Lavinia is guilty or not, I think she has had a very tragic past and my goal is that people will—though they'll enjoy watching her—they'll start to understand why she's…immortal, is the right word," she said.

Expect some bizarre situations with Lavinia and Josh, including one involving archery. As for that hairless cat, there was a tiny issue. Well, a big issue. Fluffy, played by Wally, was originally supposed to be a female cat.

"We got Wally on day one and there's a part of his body that I don't need to point out that is bigger than my head," Chenoweth told us. "So, we had to change her to a he…Those balls are just right there and Fluffy is my—I think Fluffy is the person who tells me, my character, things."

Trial & Error: Lady Killer also stars Jayma Mays, Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer and Amanda Payton, and premieres Thursday, July 19 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristin Chenoweth , NBC , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

Tim Allen Confirms "Home Improvement" Reboot Almost Happened

Charmed

How the New Charmed Updates the Fashion Sense of the Original

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Says Last Man Standing's Big Ratings Were "Startling"

Tim Allen & Nancy Travis Reveal Why They Won't Mention Trump

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Public Life Early in Career

Ending TV Shows, Jane the Virgin, Big Bang Theory, Veep

From Big Bang to Game of Thrones, This Is Why So Many of Your Favorite Shows Are Ending

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.