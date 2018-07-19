Trial and Error: Lady Killer Star Kristin Chenoweth on Singing, True Crime and Hairless Cat Problems

Where Kristin Chenoweth goes there will be singing, even if she's playing a woman on trial for murder.

The Emmy and Tony winner joins NBC's Trial & Error as Lavinia Peck-Foster for season two premiering Thursday, July 19 and brings even more kookiness (and singing) to an already zany show. Chenoweth said her time on the series was "probably the best time I've ever had on any set."

"I think with comedian actors, when you find people who are from your same planet, it makes it fun. I'm definitely from that planet and it feels like it fits right in," Chenoweth told E! News.