Trial and Error: Lady Killer Star Kristin Chenoweth on Singing, True Crime and Hairless Cat Problems

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 7:10 AM
Where Kristin Chenoweth goes there will be singing, even if she's playing a woman on trial for murder.
The Emmy and Tony winner joins NBC's Trial & Error as Lavinia Peck-Foster for season two premiering Tuesday, July 17 and brings even more kookiness (and singing) to an already zany show. Chenoweth said her time on the series was "probably the best time I've ever had on any set."
"I think with comedian actors, when you find people who are from your same planet, it makes it fun. I'm definitely from that planet and it feels like it fits right in," Chenoweth told E! News.
NBC
Trial & Error: Lady Killer follows the same format as season one, this is a true crime "documentary." This time Josh Segal (Nicholas D'Agosto) is tasked with defending eccentric first lady for East Peck, Lavinia Peck-Foster, who is known for her outrageous fashion and hairless cat. Lavinia is accused of the bizarre murder of her beloved husband.
Chenoweth is an admitted fan of true crime series like The Jinx and Making a Murderer and told us she gets invested in the "why."
"Whether Lavinia is guilty or not, I think she has had a very tragic past and my goal is that people will—though they'll enjoy watching her—they'll start to understand why she's…immortal, is the right word," she said.
Expect some bizarre situations with Lavinia and Josh, including one involving archery. As for that hairless cat, there was a tiny issue. Well, a big issue. Fluffy, played by Wally, was originally supposed to be a female cat.
"We got Wally on day one and there's a part of his body that I don't need to point out that is bigger than my head," Chenoweth told us. "So, we had to change her to a he…Those balls are just right there and Fluffy is my—I think Fluffy is the person who tells me, my character, things."
Trial & Error: Lady Killer also stars Jayma Mays, Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer and Amanda Payton, and premieres Thursday, July 19 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
