Tinsley Mortimer Comments on Luann de Lesseps' Relapse

As Luann de Lesseps is in rehab for the second time in sixth months, the Real Housewives of New York City star was, understandably, unable to be on Watch What Happens Live last night. So, in her absence, co-star Tinsley Mortimer filled in, joining guest Kristin Chenoweth in the Bravo Clubhouse. At one point, host Andy Cohen asked Mortimer to share her thoughts on de Lesseps' relapse. The reality star said she was "totally in shock, because I was so proud of her."

"I had a mug shot in Palm Beach, too, and I just feel like I turned it around, and I felt like she was doing that," said Mortimer, who was arrested in April 2016 for trespassing. Mortimer also said de Lesseps' cabaret show was "so amazing" and she was "just so proud" to see her making positive changes. "It's just sad. I wish her the best and I hope that she can work everything out."

De Lesseps, 53, has received endless encouragement since deciding to return to treatment. "Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation," a spokesperson for the network told E! News in a statement. "At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."