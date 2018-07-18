Aly Raisman and More Survivors of Larry Nassar's Abuse Awarded Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2018 ESPYS

The survivors of Larry Nassar's abuse were recognized with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2018 ESPYS.

On Wednesday evening, several women took the stage to accept the award from actress Jennifer Garner, after facing years of abuse from the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor. Among the survivors that were there to represent the hundreds of athletes impacted by Nassar's actions were Olympians Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and more.

In an emotional video montage, athletes Tiffany Thomas Lopez, Jamie Dantzcher, Sarah Klein, Jeanette Antolin and Larissa Boyce described the traumatic experiences they endured under the supervision of the doctor and how they were able to recognize themselves, not as victims, but as survivors.

Dozens of the survivors stood together on the stage as the audience applauded their strength and bravery.