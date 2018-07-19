Recreate Danica Patrick's ESPY Awards Makeup for Less Than $25

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 5:04 AM

Danica Patrick's makeup at the ESPY Awards 2018 left other red carpet beauty looks in its golden dust. 

To win the night, the host of the award ceremony opted for a golden brown eyeshadow, intense (but not overbearing) mascara and liner, rose-toned lips and a sculpted, dewy complexion. Then, finished her look with a simple ponytail with face-framing tendrils. It's the perfect summer look. 

The best part: If you decide to copy and master her makeup, you can wear it anywhere. It's light enough for everyday, yet its radiance makes it a go-to for weddings, showers and any other summer events on your calendar.  

Want to give it a try? Get the look for under $25 with the products below! 

For Glowing Skin

The hero of Danica's look is her skin. It's glowing against the red carpet backdrop and allows her to keep the rest of her look relatively simple.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation, $10.89

For Full Brows

The race car driver perfected her brows on the red carpet. 

Almay Brow Pencil, $6.99

For Golden Eyes

To complement her glowing skin, the star placed a golden eye shadow on her lids.

Essence The Metals Eyeshadow, $3.99

To Add Intensity

To amp up her eye makeup, Danica added dark liner to her top and bottom lash line.

e.l.f. Studio Cream Eyeliner, $2.24

For Long Lashes

Of course, the driver coated her lashes with mascara before stepping into the spotlight.

AOA Fat Lash Mascara, $1

For a Rosy Pout

Danica's pout is courtesy of a gloss-like lipstick, adding pigment and shine to her lips.

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Lipstick, $6.49

