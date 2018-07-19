Recreate Danica Patrick's ESPY Awards Makeup for Less Than $25

Danica Patrick's makeup at the ESPY Awards 2018 left other red carpet beauty looks in its golden dust.

To win the night, the host of the award ceremony opted for a golden brown eyeshadow, intense (but not overbearing) mascara and liner, rose-toned lips and a sculpted, dewy complexion. Then, finished her look with a simple ponytail with face-framing tendrils. It's the perfect summer look.

The best part: If you decide to copy and master her makeup, you can wear it anywhere. It's light enough for everyday, yet its radiance makes it a go-to for weddings, showers and any other summer events on your calendar.