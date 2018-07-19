Gwyneth Paltrow's Beauty Guru Shares Her Pantry Must-Haves

When it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, some might say Gwyneth Paltrow has gotten it down to a science.

These days, you can catch the Iron Man star writing books on food and sharing yummy natural meals on Instagram. If you're a fan of the A-lister's lifestyle site, goop, you know Gwyneth is living her best and healthiest life, working with contributors like Whole Beauty author, Bluprint expert and all-natural beauty buff Shiva Rose.

You don't need to go on an intense cleanse to get Gwyneth-status healthy. First, baby steps! The lifestyle guru shared with E! News a few healthy beauty products that may be right in your kitchen.

"My pantry must-haves are crucial since I make a lot of beauty masks for my hair and skin with what is in my kitchen," said Shiva. "If I cannot eat it then I won't use it on my body."

Don't worry—you don't need to take a trip to a fancy, gourmet grocery store to get these ingredients either. Shiva shared some of the key products she swears by and a few tips that anyone can use...even Gwyneth.