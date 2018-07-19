Gwyneth Paltrow’s Beauty Guru Shares Her Pantry Must-Haves

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
When it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, some might say Gwyneth Paltrow has gotten it down to a science.
These days, you can catch the Iron Man star writing books on food and sharing yummy natural meals on Instagram. If you're a fan of the A-lister's lifestyle site, goop, you know Gwyneth is living her best and healthiest life, working with contributors like Whole Beauty author, Bluprint expert and all-natural beauty buff Shiva Rose.
You don't need to go on an intense cleanse to get Gwyneth-status healthy. First, baby steps! The lifestyle guru shared with E! News a few healthy beauty products that may be right in your kitchen.
"My pantry must-haves are crucial since I make a lot of beauty masks for my hair and skin with what is in my kitchen," said Shiva. "If I cannot eat it then I won't use it on my body."
Don't worry—you don't need to take a trip to a fancy, gourmet grocery store to get these ingredients either. Shiva shared some of the key products she swears by and a few tips that anyone can use...even Gwyneth.
"I always have organic olive oil, ghee, avocado, whole organic yogurt, organic butters, berries, sea salt, turmeric, saffron, organic oats, coconut meat and organic vegetables from the farmers' market," she shared.
When it comes to her top five tips for healthy cooking, it boils down to this.
Tip 1: "Try to visit the local farmers' market and use seasonal organic produce. It tastes better and will have more minerals intact," the health guru instructed.
Tip 2: "Use raw dairy if eating dairy," said Shiva.
Tip 3: "Use oils and butters but better to just add olive oil to salads so not to cook it. Cooking olive oil may take away some of its beneficial properties," Shiva recommended.
Tip 4: "Once a week have a bone broth to nourish your cells and mitochondria," she noted.
Tip 5: "Use steel or cast iron pots and pans. If you have a non-stick pan that's scratched throw it out!" said Shiva.
"Most of all, show reverence for the food you consume since we truly are what we eat," the naturalist added. "Begin to have a relationship with your food and you will see it work for you in ways you didn't expect."
Wondering about other ways to improve you healthy life? Keep up with Shiva by tuning into Bluprint this fall to watch her series of short classes on natural ingredients and botanicals.
(Bluprint and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)