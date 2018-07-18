Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Twinning While Taking London by Storm

The couple that twins together stays together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out today wearing matching ensembles. The Quantico actress looked stunning in a white blouse, flowing skirt and sunnies while her handsome beau sported a white tee.

The pair is taking time off from their busy schedules to celebrate Priyanka's 36th birthday in London.

While the former Jonas Brothers member has yet to mark the special day on social media, both Nick and Priyanka have been giving us relationship envy all week as they explore the city together.

On Monday, the duo was spotted on a double date with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner.