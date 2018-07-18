Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Twinning While Taking London by Storm

by Jennifer Cullen | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 5:26 PM

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

ISOIMAGES LTD/X17online.com

The couple that twins together stays together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out today wearing matching ensembles. The Quantico actress looked stunning in a white blouse, flowing skirt and sunnies while her handsome beau sported a white tee.

The pair is taking time off from their busy schedules to celebrate Priyanka's 36th birthday in London.

While the former Jonas Brothers member has yet to mark the special day on social media, both Nick and Priyanka have been giving us relationship envy all week as they explore the city together.

On Monday, the duo was spotted on a double date with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner.

Photos

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: Romance Rewind

Nick and Priyanka sparked romance rumors after attending the 2017 MET Gala together, but maintained that their relationship was purely platonic. However, the pair stayed in touch and eventually turned their friendship into something more.

In a matter of weeks, the couple has spent time with each other's families, and Priyanka has called Nick one of her "favorite men."

Can't get enough of these two? Neither can we. Take a look at the gallery below to rewind on their swoon-worthy romance.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Instagram

Looking Ahead

"When the future looks oh so bright... @priyankachopra," Jonas captioned this Instagram photo of the couple on Oct. 16.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2018 New York Fashion Week, NYFW Sightings

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Coming Full Circle

The singer and the actress sit front row at Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary show at New York Fashion Week. The show may have given the duo flashbacks to when they wore the famous designer to the 2017 Met Gala.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Soho Style

The couple walks the streets of New York hand in hand before kicking off their Fashion Week activities.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2018 US Open

USTA

The Game of Love

Did somebody say "love?" The Quantico star and "Chains" singer are all smiles as they attend the 2018 U.S. Open.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID

Brunch Date

The future Mrs. Jonas and her fiancé grab brunch at Nobu in August.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Backgrid

A Romantic Getaway

Shortly after celebrating their engagement with their families, the pair jets off for an island getaway. Jealous?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

Family Time

After their Roka ceremony, the duo toasts to their newly engaged status with a party. Of course, their parents were there to celebrate with them.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

An Engagement Announcement

After weeks of speculation, the two confirm their engagement in August with a sweet Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Newslions Media / MEGA

Dinner for Two

Before kicking off their engagement celebrations in India, the couple enjoy a dinner date at the JW Marriot.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images

Time to Party

Jonas and Chopra attend the pre-engagement party of Mukesh Ambanis' eldest son Akash Ambani and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID

Birthday Girl

The couple spent the week in London celebrating the actress' 36th birthday. The pair has been spotted grabbing dinner, exploring the city together and going on a double date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, EXCLUSIVE

Peter Parker / SplashNews.com

Family Fun

After spending time with Priyanka's family, it was time for fun with Nick's famous fam as well. The couple rode bikes in New York City with other members of the Jonas family, including Joe and his fiancée Sophie.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

GADE / BACKGRID

Supportive Girlfriend

Priyanka attended her beau's concert in Brazil, where she was seen dancing along to the music and taking pictures. She shared a video of Jonas performing captioning it "Him" before adding a heart eyes emoji.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

SplashNews.com

Goodbye India

After a successful visit to meet Priyanka's family in her native India, the couple flew out of Mumbai to return to the States.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

Insta Official

The usually very private Priyanka shared her affection for the new man in her life by posting a picture of Nick alongside her brother in her home country captioning the shot, "My favourite men."

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

SplashNews.com

Summer in Mumbai

Nick and Priyanka stepped out for a date night in her home city of Mumbai, India. While visiting, Jonas met his girlfriend's mom.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Wedding Date

Nick brought his new flame to his cousin's wedding in New Jersey. The singer looked sharp in a dark navy suit while the actress stunned in a shimmering gold wrap dress.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

BACKGRID

Airport Spotting

The new couple was spotted arriving at NYC's JFK Airport with coffees in hand. It was later revealed that they were visiting New Jersey for a Jonas family wedding.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Twitter

Reunited

A year after their appearance at the MET Gala, the pair reignited romance rumors as they were spotted by fans at a Los Angeles Dodger's Game, a concert at the Hollywood Bowl and getting cozy with friend during Memorial Day Weekend.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock

First Meeting

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they attended the 2017 MET Gala together, but both claimed it was completely platonic. The duo, however, stayed in touch and their friendship eventually turned into love.

