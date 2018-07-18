Ciara and Russell Wilson Dazzle on the 2018 ESPYs Red Carpet

Ciara and Russell Wilson are doing date night in style.

All eyes were on the A-list couple when they made their way down the red carpet at the 2018 ESPYs.

The singer wore a stunning one-sleeved, yellow gown with a thigh-high slit for the star studded event. Escorting the songstress was her athlete husband who wore a navy blue and black ensemble and accessorized with gold jewelry to compliment his wife's bright dress.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is looking his finest since he will be one of the many athletes presenting at the award show.

Ciara, Level Up

Warner Bros.

And Russell is not the only one with something to celebrate. Tonight is also a special occasion for the singer who just released the music video to her single "Level Up" after taking a break in 2015 to devote herself to being a doting mom to their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.

In May, the 32-year-old gushed about the joys of motherhood to E! News' Jason Kennedy, "I just love putting a smile on my kids' faces. They put a smile on mine. I just take pride in that. It's an awesome gift and blessing."

To check out what other celebs wore to the fashion-filled event, click on the gallery above!

