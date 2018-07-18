Best Dressed Stars at ESPY Awards 2018: Ciara, Chloe Kim and More

Who says sports pros don't have style?

In fact, there was plenty of swag on the 2018 ESPY Awards red carpet, thanks to athletes like ice skater Adam Rippon, gymnast Nastia Liukin and tennis star Sloane Stephens. The pros brought their fashion A-game, working bold colors, power suits and (as ice skaters are prone to do) lots of sequins. On the flip side, Olympic sweetheart and snowboarder Chloe Kim surprised fans in a very classic, black gown, accented only by a gold chain necklace and a few bracelets. Heads up, Hollywood elite—there were style notes to be taken at the Microsoft Theater.

Of course, there were a few starlets, including Jessica Szohr, Ciara and Alison Brie who also stole the red carpet show.