How to Wear Basketball Shorts Like Joan Smalls and Kim Kardashian

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 4:16 PM

She shoots and...she scores! 

The crowd is going wild for a new athleisure trend that's changing the game: basketball shorts paired with heels. We first spotted the new interpretation of menswear a few years back when Miley Cyrus and Rihanna introduced the look through their street style. Now that athleisure has become a wardrobe staple in pop culture, we're seeing these men's shorts more frequently.

Just take Joan Smalls, who combined lingerie and sportswear for a standout look. Who knew that basketball shorts could look so sultry?!

While you may not have thought of these shorts as a must-have, it makes sense that they're a go-to for the model and style influencers like Kim Kardashian. Like a boyfriend jean, the loose-fitting silhouette provides comfort and pairs well with curve-hugging tops. The style is masculine and sporty, yet with high heels the finished look is sexy and edgy.

Ready to adopt this style into your wardrobe? Shop the celeb style below!

Kim Kardasian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star elevates the simple and casual style, pairing her Adidas shorts and a tank top combination with a flawless beauty look and high heels. 

Wildfox Basic Pullover, $88; H&M Jersey Tank Top, $6; Adidas Women's Originals 3-Stripes Shorts, $30; by the way. Dylan Heel, $78

Joan Smalls

The model makes basketball shorts look sexy, pairing it with lingerie, heels and a crossbody bag. To copy her style, opt for a high-rise teddy and low-hanging shorts, creating attention-grabbing cutouts.

Daniel Patrick Cold Shoulder Bomber, $550; Aldo Greenwald Purse, $55; Savage x Fenty Lace Teddy, $79; Daniel Patrick Roaming Gym Short, $250; Alice & Olivia Tamryn Heel, $395

Rihanna

The Fenty designer started looking this look long ago. She adds a sporty twist to the trend with a dad cap and mesh top, and a feminine edge with red lipstick.

Ivy Park Mesh Logo Hooded Bodysuit, $70; DSTLD Leather Hat, $75; Nike Men's Layup 2.0 Shorts, Now $25; Senso Urielle Heels, $189

RELATED ARTICLE: Joan Smalls Shares How to Wear Lingerie IRL

RELATED ARTICLE: Kelly Rowland's Go-To Razor and More Shaving Products for Glowing Legs

