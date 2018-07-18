Stormi Webster Is a Mini Fashionista in Kylie Jenner's Adorable New Photo

Kylie and Travis recently opened up about baby Stormi during a Q&A video with GQ. When asked about nicknames for their daughter, the couple revealed they call their baby girl "StormStorm," as well as "Burrito" and "Peanut."

As for who came up with the name Stormi, Travis made it very clear, it was him.

Also during the video, Kylie talked about the early days of their relationship and her first impression of the "Antidote" rapper. "We always knew each other. Like, we were hanging around each other. I mean, we just had mutual friends—that's what it was," Kylie shared. "But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn't like me."