Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Sparkly New ''True'' Diamond Ring

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 1:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Now that is one True-ly stunning ring.

Khloe Kardashian showed off her new custom-made diamond ring emblazoned with her daughter's name, on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The mom was most likely gifted the piece of jewelry by best friend Malika Haqq, who she tagged in the image, as a way to feel she's never too far from her daughter.

In addition to sharing a glimmering shot of the accessory, the Good American designer gave her followers a peek at True's adorable smile. And, like any mom, she loves to see her baby girl happy. "I just melt when she does this," the 34-year-old shared.

In the nearly three months since she gave birth to baby True, the reality star has been keeping her fans up to date on all the experiences she is having as a new mother, including the anxiety-inducing task of returning to work.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

Khoe Kardashian, ring, True Thompson, True

Instagram

On her website, the fitness fanatic described how she felt leaving her newborn, saying, "Going back to work after having True has definitely caused me a little anxiety. The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It's like riding a bike!"

And Koko surely seems to be getting back into the swing of things, even with a three-month-old to take care of.

Just this week, the Revenge Bodies host proudly shared that she has lost 33 pounds since giving birth, a feat that she did not expect to accomplish so soon. "True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn't give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn't able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I've lost 33 pounds! I'm shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly," the Kardashian gushed.

We don't know how she does it!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Malika Haqq , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello Kisses Boyfriend After a Little Encouragement From Fans

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Trademarks Her Married Name 1 Month After Wedding Ceremony

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

Kim Kardashian, Sophia Pippen, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

Kim Kardashian Gives Goddaughter Sophia Pippen Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Advice

Leah Messer

Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Opens Up About How She Contemplated Suicide in the Past

Kendall Jenner

UPDATE: Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Ariana Grande

How Ariana Grande Is Coping One Week After Pete Davidson Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.