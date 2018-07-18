Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Sparkly New ''True'' Diamond Ring

Now that is one True-ly stunning ring.

Khloe Kardashian showed off her new custom-made diamond ring emblazoned with her daughter's name, on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The mom was most likely gifted the piece of jewelry by best friend Malika Haqq, who she tagged in the image, as a way to feel she's never too far from her daughter.

In addition to sharing a glimmering shot of the accessory, the Good American designer gave her followers a peek at True's adorable smile. And, like any mom, she loves to see her baby girl happy. "I just melt when she does this," the 34-year-old shared.

In the nearly three months since she gave birth to baby True, the reality star has been keeping her fans up to date on all the experiences she is having as a new mother, including the anxiety-inducing task of returning to work.