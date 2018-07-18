Wendy Williams Doesn't Understand Her Emmy Snubs: "Who's a Better Talk Show Host?!"

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 12:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Wendy Williams, Elle

Tyler Joe/Elle

Wendy Williams always says it like she means it.

It's no secret that The Wendy Williams Show has found huge success in daytime television thanks to her no-filter "Hot Topics" segments, celebrity interviews and "Ask Wendy" answers.

But according to some, she's not worthy enough of a Daytime Emmy Award. So how does the host feel about the snubs?

"Who's a better talk show host?!" she asked in a new interview with ELLE.com. "Don't have one! Don't have one! Will probably never get one. But it's okay. You know why? Because I've got the power of the people."

Wendy continued, "This show is exactly what I would be watching if I wasn't doing it. There's nothing out there forced."

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

Wendy Williams

Bruce Glikas/Planet Hollywood

While some not-so-avid viewers may think Wendy is critical or rude when she discusses the biggest celebrities and pop culture moments on her show, the host would tend to disagree.

In fact, she assures fans that she does the show with a kind heart.

"I do the show from a place of good. With a kind heart. And nobody to pay my bills. I can't get slick," Wendy explained. "I need this job. I didn't grow up rich. I like it here on TV. With finery."

She added, "I'm saying what I think. What I think, a lot of people think. They're just too afraid to say it."

Outside of her morning talk-show, Wendy has found success as a fashion designer for HSN. And as she celebrates her 54th birthday today, the radio vet is partnering with The Hunter Foundation to raise awareness for alcohol abuse and drug addiction.

"When you turn 54, a lot of times you don't have a lot of people around you that you used to know or the people that nurtured you to get to that age do you know what I mean? So, my mom and dad are here, my best friend flew in from California. She's in the office on my couch laying back," Wendy shared on her birthday show today while holding back "happy" tears. "My sister Wanda is coming. Our son, Kevin, he's 17 and he's in Chicago now on business. But, you know, our kid, you look for the things that make you happy. It's not about gifts after a certain age. My husband and I still hold hands and we love each other very, very much."

She added, "I turned a messy little radio career into this mess. I feel very, very happy."

Find out when The Wendy Williams Show airs in your neighborhood by checking your local listings here.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Wendy Williams , TV , Emmys , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

Tim Allen Confirms "Home Improvement" Reboot Almost Happened

Charmed

How the New Charmed Updates the Fashion Sense of the Original

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Says Last Man Standing's Big Ratings Were "Startling"

Tim Allen & Nancy Travis Reveal Why They Won't Mention Trump

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Public Life Early in Career

Ending TV Shows, Jane the Virgin, Big Bang Theory, Veep

From Big Bang to Game of Thrones, This Is Why So Many of Your Favorite Shows Are Ending

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.