Cardi B Says Motherhood Is Taking a Toll on Her Appearance

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 11:33 AM

Since becoming a mom, Cardi B is taking her privacy to a new level.

Ever since announcing the birth of her first child with Offset, the Grammy-nominated rapper has avoided sharing photos of her baby girl.

At the same time, the woman behind huge hits like "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" isn't exactly eager to share her own face.

Earlier this week, Cardi B took to Instagram and celebrated her 10 MTV Video Music Awards nominations. But instead of putting the camera on herself, she turned it over to a doll.

"It's your girl Cardi B. I wish I could show my face right now, but a bitch looks f--ked up in the game. My hair's f--ked up. My eyes are so dark and puffy. Like, I'm wild pale," she explained to her 28 million followers. "I just really want to say thank you to everybody. I can't believe I got nominated for 10 VMA awards."

Cardi continued, "I know I haven't said anything about it but it's because I've just been so busy, so tired and like in a different world, different dimension."

That different world includes more family time and less selfies and red carpets. In her first days of motherhood, Cardi has grown very attached and overprotective to her daughter, according to a source.

At the same time, close friends and family couldn't help but notice her happiness.

"Cardi was so excited to have the baby early and has been nothing but head over heels with her baby girl," our source shared. "Offset has been very helpful because he's been through this before and knows the ropes. Cardi loves him even more after seeing him hold their baby girl."

While Cardi may not be as visible on social media in the coming weeks, that doesn't mean she doesn't appreciate all the support from fans. In fact, she is trying her best to thank everyone for their gifts that include a lifetime supply of Chipotle chips and guac, McDonald's attire and a lavish baby crib you have to see to believe. 

And just because she isn't showing off her unique fashion sense, that doesn't mean something's wrong. Instead, it's just all about motherhood all day, everyday.

"Let me get back to this mommy thing," she shared in a recent Instagram video. "Let me tell you something, no matter how many books y'all read or advice you give me, I'll never be ready for mommy mode."

Cardi added in a separate post, "I wanna be like one of them pretty, proper girly girls but this gangsta bitch won't leave. Get out my spirit you ghetto hoe!!!!!"

