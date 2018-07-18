David Spade Recalls Kate Spade's "Beautiful" Spirit One Month After Her Death

Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Kate Spade.

More than a month after the fashion designer was found dead after an apparent suicide, David Spade is speaking out and sharing positive memories about his beloved sister-in-law.

While appearing on this morning's Good Morning America, the comedian got serious when he revealed the family is coping "as good as we can."

"It's been very tough obviously and it is very sweet that everyone came out of the woodwork. She really made an impact," David explained to Robin Roberts. "I remember when we used to hang out. Every girl I was with or anyone around that knew they would see Katie would dress different. They would bring their A game. It was very sweet."

He continued, "Katie was very sweet. She would know they were doing that and say some compliment. I'd say you don't dress up for me and they'd go, 'Yah that's her and you're you.'"