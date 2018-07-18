David Spade Recalls Kate Spade's "Beautiful" Spirit One Month After Her Death

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 9:48 AM
Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Kate Spade.
More than a month after the fashion designer was found dead after an apparent suicide, David Spade is speaking out and sharing positive memories about his beloved sister-in-law.
While appearing on this morning's Good Morning America, the comedian got serious when he revealed the family is coping "as good as we can."
"It's been very tough obviously and it is very sweet that everyone came out of the woodwork. She really made an impact," David explained to Robin Roberts. "I remember when we used to hang out. Every girl I was with or anyone around that knew they would see Katie would dress different. They would bring their A game. It was very sweet."
He continued, "Katie was very sweet. She would know they were doing that and say some compliment. I'd say you don't dress up for me and they'd go, 'Yah that's her and you're you.'"
Hours after Kate passed away, David took to Instagram and paid tribute to his family member with a throwback photo.
"Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos," he shared with his followers. "We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can't believe it."
David added in a separate Twitter post, "Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don't think everyone knew how f--ing funny she was... Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on."
On June 21, the fashion icon was laid to rest in Kansas City. She was honored with a Christian mass and burial as fans paid tribute by donating to the ASPCA. The Kate Spade New York brand also announced it would donate more than $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes.
As for David, he would make a $100,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
"She was such a beautiful, lovely great spirit that will obviously be missed," David shared on Good Morning America before the interview came to an end.
