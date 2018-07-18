Jeff Goldblum Gets Shirtless Statue Erected in London and Tourists Are Mesmerized

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 9:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Well, there it is. When you least expect it, life finds a way to reward us with more Jeff Goldblum.

More than two decades before Chris Pratt both trained and battled dinosaurs on the big screen, Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm mesmerized and perplexed viewers with a now-memed-to-death shirtless scene in the original Jurassic Park film. The European telecommunications company Now TV recently had a 25-foot-long statue replica of the character in all his shirtless glory erected in Potters Fields in front of London's Tower Bridge.

Scores of tourists and locals have flocked to the area to take photos of the glorious art masterpiece, with some sitting in deck chairs in front of it, enjoying the view of Goldblum.

The statue weighs about 330 pounds and was commissioned in honor of the 25th anniversary of the U.K. release of the 1993 movie, which spawned a whole trilogy and the Jurassic World film series, which includes the recently released movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Photos

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Movie Pics

Jeff Goldblum, Statue

John Phillips/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum, Statue

John Phillips/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park, GIF

Universal Pictures

In the scene in question, Goldblum's character lies in recovery, sweaty with his black shirt opened to reveal his chest, after breaking his leg in a Tyrannosaurus Rex attack.

"It's supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I'm sure I'm in some sort of fever. So all the logic is that we gotta get some of these wet clothes off immediately," Goldblum, 65, told Yahoo! Entertainment earlier this year. "As I remember, I don't think anybody fought me on that."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jeff Goldblum , Jurassic Park , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande

How Ariana Grande Is Coping One Week After Pete Davidson Split

ESC: Rihanna

A Closer Look at Rihanna's $35,000 Purse Collection

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Inside Khloe Kardashian's First 6 Months of Motherhood

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, MET Gala 2016, Inside Pics, Exclusive

Karlie Kloss Isn't Alone! See More Stars Who Had Top-Secret Weddings

ESC: Meghan Markle

Kate and Pippa Middleton's Maternity Designer Reveals Her Plans for Meghan Markle

Charmed

How the New Charmed Updates the Fashion Sense of the Original

Vince Vaughn Mug Shot, Mugshot

Vince Vaughn Pleads Not Guilty in DUI Case

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.