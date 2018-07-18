Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Invite 1,200 Members of the Public to Wedding

Another royal wedding is coming up and you could be invited again!
Prince William and Prince Harrys cousin and Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Eugenie, 28, is set to marry longtime beau Jack Brooksbank, 32, on October 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where the latter prince tied the knot with Meghan Markle in May.
It was announced on Wednesday on the website of Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, that 1,200 members of the U.K. public can apply to be invited to the castle grounds to witness the bridge and groom and their guests arriving and departing the venue. Harry and Meghan had also invited 1,200 members of the general public to the grounds of Windsor Castle to help celebrate their wedding.
Applicants must be living at a U.K. or British Forces postal address and all children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Applications must be submitted by August 8.
Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
"The attendees will view the arrival of the congregation and Members of the Royal Family, listen to a live broadcast of the Marriage Service and watch as the Bride and Groom depart St George's Chapel at the end of the ceremony," read the announcement. "The newly married couple will then undertake a short carriage procession through part of Windsor High Street. The carriage will process through the grounds of Windsor Castle, departing via Castle Hill to proceed along part of the High Street before returning to the Castle via Cambridge Gate."
"Also present in the Castle Grounds will be representatives of charities supported by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, together with members of the Windsor community and children from the local schools which Her Royal Highness attended," the announcement continued. "Residents of Windsor Castle and a number of Royal Household staff will also be present."
Buckingham Palace announced Eugenie and Jack's engagement in January. Jack, the UK Brand Ambassador for George Clooney's Casamigos Tequila brand, proposed to the princess, who works as a London art gallery director and is ninth in line to the British throne, in Nicaragua. The two first met on a ski trip in 2010.
It is unclear if Eugenie and Jack's wedding will be televised. Members of the royal family set to attend the event include her sister Princess Beatrice, who is expected to serve as Maid of Honor, their father, their mother and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, her grandparents, William and his family and Harry and Meghan.