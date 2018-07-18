Cory Monteith's Mom Speaks About His Tragic Death and Addiction Battle Five Years Later

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 7:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cory Monteith

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cory Monteith's mother Ann McGregor opens up again about her son's battle with addiction in a rare interview five years after the Glee star's death.

The actor who played Finn Hudson on the show, was found dead in a hotel room in his native Canada on July 13, 2013. He was 31. Cory, who had battled substance addiction throughout his life, was found to have died as a result of "mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol.

McGregor, 67, told People in comments posted on Wednesday that her son had hung out with an older crowd in his early teens, having skipped two grades, and that his battle with substance abuse began at age 13, when he started drinking and smoking marijuana. She said he went to rehab at age 15 and 19 before getting sober and moving to Los Angeles to concentrate on his acting career. She said he admitted to using drugs again in December 2012, seven months before his death.

"He wasn't ready for the Hollywood world," she said. "Drugs were his way of checking out."

About four months before his death, Monteith checked into rehab for the third time. His mother told People that that in the time between the stint and his death, he had "massive" dental work done, which resulted in "a lot of medication in his system, which was not good for his body coming out of rehab."

"He didn't have enough drugs in his system to kill him, but for some reason it did because of his intolerance," McGregor said.

Photos

Cory Monteith: Remembered By Friends & Costars

Anne McGregor, Cory Monteith

Facebook

McGregor, who called Cory "Baby Bear," had also talked publicly about her son's death a year after it happened, in an interview with Good Morning America. She spoke about his battle with addiction, recalling how at age 15, he had a "code blue," meaning he required immediate resuscitation. 

Last week, Lea Michele, who was Cory's girlfriend, paid tribute to the actor online, as she has done every year since his death.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cory Monteith , Death , Family , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kristen Bell, The Good Place

It's Kristen Bell's Birthday! Celebrate the Actress By Voting for Her Best Comedy Role of All Time

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Jude Law

Jude Law Discusses Dumbledore's Sexuality in Fantastic Beasts

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Last Man Standing Revival Teaser With Tim Allen and Nancy Travis Tackles the Network Switch Head On

Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan a "Pathological Liar" on Instagram

Nesreen, Botched_422

This Botched Patient Recalls Being Promised a ''Really Cute, Perfect, Straight Nose''...But Got the Exact Opposite!

Very Cavallari 103

A Reluctant Kristin Cavallari Goes House Hunting With Hubby Jay Cutler on Very Cavallari: ''Honestly, I'm Just Not Moving''

David Spade, Selena Gomez

David Spade Recalls Awkwardly Introducing His Mom to Selena Gomez

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.