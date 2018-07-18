David Spade Recalls Awkwardly Introducing His Mom to Selena Gomez

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 7:23 AM

Even stars get embarrassed by their moms—just ask David Spade.

The actor recalled his mom's awkward encounter with Selena Gomez on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Both Spade and Gomez do voiceovers for the animated film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. So when it came time for the premiere, Spade decided to invite his family members, including his mother, his daughter Harper and his niece Bea—the daughter of the late Kate Spade.

Of course, all of his guests wanted to meet the "Bad Liar" singer.

"She's a huge star," Spade told Jimmy Fallon. "They're sort of bored with me." 

Spade managed to find Gomez and asked if she'd be willing to meet his family. After giving the girls a few hugs, Gomez greeted Spade's mother. However, his mom didn't exactly make the best first impression.

"My mom goes ‘lupus!'" Spade recalled, noting that both she and Gomez have the autoimmune disease.

Read

Selena Gomez Is All Smiles Hotel Transylvania 3 Premiere—Her First in Over 2 Years

Despite the awkward moment, Gomez tried to be welcoming. She said her lupus often makes her feel tired and asked Spade's mother if she experiences similar symptoms.

"She goes, ‘Nope! Full of energy,'" Spade recalled. "I go ‘Mom! Play along! She's trying to relate to you!'"

Watch the video to hear him tell the whole story.

