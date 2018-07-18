America's Got Talent Act Goes Wrong: Wife of Acrobatic Duo Falls From Trapeze

Mary stood back up and signaled that she was OK. As she and her husband embraced each other, the audience and the judges rose to their feet to give them a standing ovation.

"We would like to try the blindfold trick one more time," Mary said. However, the judges assured her that wasn't necessary.

"It's not America's Got Perfection. This is America's Got Talent," guest host Ken Jeong said. "No one can do this. I mean, it's OK."

Judge Simon Cowell echoed Jeong's sentiments.

"I don't think there's ever been a singer on any of our competitions who's been…perfect," he said. "It doesn't make them not amazing. It makes them human." Although, he admitted falling off a trapeze was more dangerous than falling off key.

Howie Mandel also took a jab at his fellow judge Mel B.

"Well, you've had a guy drop you," he joked.

"Just for the record, I dropped them," she quipped back.