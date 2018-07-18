America's Got Talent Act Goes Wrong: Wife of Acrobatic Duo Falls From Trapeze

America's Got Talent took a dangerous turn on Tuesday when a husband and wife's acrobatic act resulted in a terrifying fall.

Duo Transcend's Mary and Tyce took the stage to perform a trapeze act with the hope of moving on to the live rounds. The duo wowed both the audience and judges as they performed a number of high-flying stunts amid flames.

Near the end of the routine, Tyce, who is already legally blind, blindfold himself and hung upside down—readying himself to catch his wife. However, his spouse slipped through his grasp and tumbled to the stage, all while their 2-year-old son watched from the crowd.

Mary stood back up and signaled that she was OK. As she and her husband embraced each other, the audience and the judges rose to their feet to give them a standing ovation.

"We would like to try the blindfold trick one more time," Mary said. However, the judges assured her that wasn't necessary.

"It's not America's Got Perfection. This is America's Got Talent," guest host Ken Jeong said. "No one can do this. I mean, it's OK."

Judge Simon Cowell echoed Jeong's sentiments.

"I don't think there's ever been a singer on any of our competitions who's been…perfect," he said. "It doesn't make them not amazing. It makes them human." Although, he admitted falling off a trapeze was more dangerous than falling off key.

Howie Mandel also took a jab at his fellow judge Mel B

"Well, you've had a guy drop you," he joked.

"Just for the record, I dropped them," she quipped back.

Mary teared up hearing the judges' praise. The two then learned they had made it through to the live rounds. 

Watch the video to see their act.

