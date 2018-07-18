Demi Lovato Goes Blonde for the Summer

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 4:30 AM
Demi Lovato is quite the chameleon.
The "Solo" singer went blonde Tuesday, thanks to hair colorist Amber Maynard (from L.A.'s Nine Zero One Salon). Lovato debuted her lighter locks on Instagram Stories. "Demi's had dark hair for a long time. We thought., 'What better way to switch it up than to go lighter and add extensions for length?" Maynard told Allure. "It was such a pretty yet also soft shade and we haven't done a blonde like this before on Demi." To take her from brunette to blonde, "We started the process by using Joico Color Intensity Eraser and then highlighted using Joico Blonde Life. I custom-formulated her root shadow and toned with Joico Lumishine Demi-Permanent Liquid Color." Maynard added Lovato has always been "willing to take risks."
Maynard was responsible for Lovato's blonde makeover last summer, too.
"Demi has been rocking her short dark hair for about a year now," she told People at the time. "In the past she has never been afraid of change, so I think this was a natural evolution for her."
Lovato has worked with Maynard for about seven years, and she's tried nearly every color of the rainbow. "I've tried every hair color," the singer told ELLE earlier this year. "I think my favorite has been the blonde with the pink." Lovato, who has been known to experiment with extensions and wigs, added that she loves extra long hair, explaining, "It makes me feel good!"
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has two concerts in the U.S. next week before taking a break from her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. The Latin American leg of her concerts will begin Sept. 20.
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?