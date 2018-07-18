Kourtney Kardashian's Best Holistic Beauty Secrets Revealed

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Kourtney Kardashian is more than a natural beauty—she's a fan of it, too.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared details of her holistic lifestyle on the E! show, from what she eats to the clean products she uses. When it comes to beauty, Kourt can partly thank Shiva Rose for some skin-care solace.
"When I'm at home I'll do a body scrub in the shower with this all-natural rose oil scrub by Shiva Rose; it's really moisturizing and smells so good," Kourtney told Marie Claire in a 2017 article.
You don't need to buy expensive products to look like the reality star. The founder of the eponymous all-natural beauty brand, author of Whole Beauty and Bluprint (the lifestyle learning platform) expert shared with E! News what it really takes to glow like Kourt.
"I truly feel that having a spiritual practice on a daily basis really adds to one's luminous quality and radiance," Shiva said. "Deep breathing, meditation, being in nature—all these things can relax the nervous system, which will decrease wrinkles and aging."
Say you're like the mom of the three and don't have time to run to the spa every week. A little massage with a body scrub or five minutes of meditation locked inside your pantry closet may do you good. Ready to take holistic living to the next level with food? Don't worry—it doesn't mean you have to eat cardboard. Kourt delights in non-GMO popcorn, courtesy of a Shiva Rose recipe.
"As far as specific beauty applications, I think an organic diet without processed foods, good sleep and lots of clean, pure water are crucial," the naturalist shared. "Taking a spoonful of ghee or coconut oil also is remarkable for the skin and hair. The Ayurvedic tradition believes good oils help enhance our beauty by balancing our hormones and adding needed oils to hair and skin. Adding certain minerals like magnesium, selenium and copper (if you are deficient in them), vitamins and certain amino acids can also improve collagen production and decrease accelerated aging."
Want to learn more? Shiva will be hosting series of short classes that cover the basics of homemade body and beauty products on Bluprint this fall!
(Bluprint and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)