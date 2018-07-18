Kourtney Kardashian’s Best Holistic Beauty Secrets Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian is more than a natural beauty—she's a fan of it, too.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared details of her holistic lifestyle on the E! show, from what she eats to the clean products she uses. When it comes to beauty, Kourt can partly thank Shiva Rose for some skin-care solace.

"When I'm at home I'll do a body scrub in the shower with this all-natural rose oil scrub by Shiva Rose; it's really moisturizing and smells so good," Kourtney told Marie Claire in a 2017 article.

You don't need to buy expensive products to look like the reality star. The founder of the eponymous all-natural beauty brand, author of Whole Beauty and Bluprint (the lifestyle learning platform) expert shared with E! News what it really takes to glow like Kourt.