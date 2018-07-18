Katherine Heigl Is So Excited to Be On Suits

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Suits may have lost a few familiar faces this season, but they also gained a very familiar face.

Katherine Heigl is about to make her debut as Samantha Wheeler, and based on everything we know and have seen so far, she's a force to be reckoned with. 

"She's sort of having fun with people all the time," the Grey's Anatomy alum told E! News when we visited the show's Toronto set. "She kind of walks into situations not taking it terribly seriously, unless you really cross her. Then she loses the smile and the smirk and she's all business." 

As the firm deals with a merger in the premiere, the big question a lot of characters are asking is "Who is Samantha Wheeler?" While Heigl probably knows the most about her second only to creator Aaron Korsh, even she finds her very mysterious.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Suits, Season 8

USA

"She's fascinating because she's a mystery, and she's sort of even a mystery to me. I'm not entirely sure what her past is," Heigl says. "I love that she's an enigma to the rest of the people in the firm, that they are even trying to figure out who is this girl, and what is she about."

While she is a mystery, Samantha tends to own every room she's in, partly thanks to how very put together she looks. 

"The fashion, the hair, the makeup, it's creating this woman that under the surface, I think she's not quite as polished and put together, but this is who she believes she needs to be to impress and to fit in," Heigl explains. 

As for the actress herself, Heigl has said before that she went to Korsh herself and asked for a role on the show. 

"It's pretty cool, I'm not going to lie," she says of the way she got the gig. "It's a real blessing of sort of where I've gotten to in my career, but it also felt really good to take initiative, to sort of reach for what I wanted and put it out there and take that chance." 

For her costars, Heigl's love of the show and enthusiasm for joining it made working with her all the better. 

"When someone comes in with support and love and like feeling grateful to be a part of this, that just will allow all of us as an ensemble to sing, you know?" says Gabriel Macht

"From a behind the scenes point of view, it's great to have her here," says Sarah Rafferty. "She just jumped right in. She understands the rhythm of Suits, she's seen all the episodes." 

So while you may still find yourself (as the characters do) missing Meghan Markle as Rachel and Patrick J. Adams as Mike, Heigl's mysterious Samantha will be there to provide you with an intriguing distraction.

To watch Heigl make her debut, tune into Suits tonight at 9 p.m. on USA.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Suits , TV , Katherine Heigl , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorinda Medley: We Thought We'd Capsize During Dramatic Boat Trip

Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried

The Bachelorette's Desiree Hartsock Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

The Crown Season 3: See Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon

America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent Act Goes Wrong: Wife of Acrobatic Duo Falls From Trapeze

Suits, Season 8

How Suits Got a Revamp After Losing Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams

Tamra Judge Says Death Threats Are Coming in "RHOC" Season 13

Selena Gomez Is Winning in Film, TV, Music & Fashion

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.