New Details Revealed in Luann de Lesseps' Relapse: She ''Spiraled Out of Control''

Luann can focus on her road to recovery with the full support of her loved ones and Real Housewives family, who the source says are "very supportive" and have "encouraged her to stay as long as possible to get the help she needs."

"All of her RHONY castmates missed her today during the taping but knew that this was for the best," explains the source. "All of the ladies are very concerned and hopes that she will take this serious and get her health back on track. Everyone is rooting for her."

It's unclear if Luann's Aug. 4 "Countess and Friends" cabaret show will go on as planned, but friends close to the star tell E! News they believe she'll honor the commitment."She loves the stage, and as they say, the show must go on!" one source shared.

In May, Luann reached a plea deal in her drunk and disorderly conduct case. She touched on the Christmas Eve arrest on this season of RHONY, telling co-stars that the incident was triggered by her divorce from Tom D'Agostino.